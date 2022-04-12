Cwm LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Gladstone Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 37,462 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

GAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,500 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

