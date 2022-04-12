Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period.

Shares of TEQI opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $38.07.

