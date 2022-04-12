Cwm LLC Purchases New Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.37. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.95.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

