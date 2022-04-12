Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 8,167 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $102,000.
NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- 3 Stocks Down Big in ’22 That Are Worth Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.