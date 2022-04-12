Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 8,167 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $102,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65.

