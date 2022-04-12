Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 8,584 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $80,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

