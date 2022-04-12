Cwm LLC Takes $408,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $91.56.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
