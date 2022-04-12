Cyclone Protocol Price Reaches $111.38 on Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $2.93 million and $59,913.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $111.38 or 0.00276299 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006916 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.05 or 0.00268050 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 89.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

