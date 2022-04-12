CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CONE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.50 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a tender rating and set a $90.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.03.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average is $87.26. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 990.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.