Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Position Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,023 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $9,951,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The company’s revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $365,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 26,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,015,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,852,041. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

