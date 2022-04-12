CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYTR opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.89. CytRx has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40.
CytRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytRx (CYTR)
