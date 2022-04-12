D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 440 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,574,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

SPHQ stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.