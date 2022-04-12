D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Shares in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Neenah in the 4th quarter worth $87,743,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 93,877 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 251,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 89,018 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Neenah during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,044,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neenah in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Neenah stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $623.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $264.30 million for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.73%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Neenah’s payout ratio is -127.52%.

In other news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $72,751.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

