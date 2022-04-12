D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 139,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

