Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE DAC traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.71. 353,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,798. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaos has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.12.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $215.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaos by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 974,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 53.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 204,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after buying an additional 71,420 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 154.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Danaos by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 114,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Danaos by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

