Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $161.37 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.40.

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock.

DRI traded up $4.11 on Thursday, hitting $130.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after buying an additional 126,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after buying an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,260,000 after purchasing an additional 295,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

