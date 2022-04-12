Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 736.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.20. 14,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.15 and its 200-day moving average is $142.67. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.