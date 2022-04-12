Datamine (DAM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $955.00

Datamine (DAM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Datamine has a total market cap of $264,936.69 and approximately $955.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Datamine Coin Profile

DAM is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,587 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

