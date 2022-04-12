Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading 5.1% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $42.51 and last traded at $42.51. 11,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,253,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

Specifically, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.