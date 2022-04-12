Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 305 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Strategic Education by 549.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,448 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Strategic Education by 80.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $92.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.80%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

