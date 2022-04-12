Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 706 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

NYSE DQ opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.35% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.