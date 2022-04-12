Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $304,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.21.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $80.44 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

