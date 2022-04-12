Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,693,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $347.37 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.53.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

