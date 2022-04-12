Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,946 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LexinFintech by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 132,521 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LX. UBS Group lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.16.

NASDAQ LX opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

