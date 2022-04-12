Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Takes $234,000 Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $40.04.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLVM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

