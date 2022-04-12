DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $20,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,410 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 107.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.40.

IDXX stock opened at $514.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $525.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

