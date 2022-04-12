DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 25,003 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.40.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $160.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

