DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after buying an additional 81,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 453,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 67.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of WEC opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $105.43. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.