DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $16.91 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $215.26 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

