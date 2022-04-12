DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.83 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Apartment Income REIT worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 209,486 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,096,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after purchasing an additional 531,339 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,843,000. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 57,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

AIRC opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.48. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $55.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $582,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and have sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

