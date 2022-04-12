DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.32 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PPG Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,434,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 134,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG opened at $131.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.