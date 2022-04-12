DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE DUK opened at $114.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.01.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.33.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.