DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 8,553 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Phillips 66 by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 84,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 65.3% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

