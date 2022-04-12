DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 51,565 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $18,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 493.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after buying an additional 152,119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,715,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.35.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $117.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

