DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 426,586 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 169,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 119,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 26,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

