DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 15,286 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,286 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after buying an additional 1,710,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ventas by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,872,000 after purchasing an additional 625,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ventas by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,642,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,549,000 after purchasing an additional 204,482 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

