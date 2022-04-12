DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 18,090 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,090 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in TC Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 105,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 45.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 275,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TC Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,364,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 177,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TRP opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 192.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

