Derbend Asset Management Acquires 698 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Derbend Asset Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,609,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,855,000 after purchasing an additional 216,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

NYSE JNJ opened at $179.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $472.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

