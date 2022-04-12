Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Price Target to €137.00

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLYGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($119.57) to €137.00 ($148.91) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Thales from €125.00 ($135.87) to €100.00 ($108.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thales currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Shares of THLLY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 48,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,775. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94.

Thales Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.