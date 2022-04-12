Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Price Target to €137.00

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($119.57) to €137.00 ($148.91) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Thales from €125.00 ($135.87) to €100.00 ($108.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thales currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Shares of THLLY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 48,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,775. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

