Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $15.40 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.00 ($15.22) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.20 ($13.26) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $11.99 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

