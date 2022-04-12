Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €115.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GXI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($96.74) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.20 ($78.48) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of GXI opened at €69.95 ($76.03) on Friday. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €53.45 ($58.10) and a 1 year high of €99.40 ($108.04). The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €68.39 and a 200-day moving average of €76.32.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

