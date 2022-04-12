Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.83 ($25.90).

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.26) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.83) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($28.80) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of DTE traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €17.14 ($18.63). 7,643,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.56. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($19.71).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

