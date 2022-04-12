Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Telekom from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($28.26) to €26.50 ($28.80) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $18.60 on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.6704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.