Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,822 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,359,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 144,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 283,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 215,964 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,422. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of DVN opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $63.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

