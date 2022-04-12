Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.40

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.40 and last traded at $62.66, with a volume of 63777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.92%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,422. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

