Dexlab Market Capitalization Achieves $9.77 Million (DXL)

Dexlab (DXL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Dexlab has a total market cap of $9.77 million and $169,914.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dexlab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dexlab has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043816 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.65 or 0.07558730 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,492.73 or 1.00016892 BTC.

About Dexlab

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dexlab

