DigitalBits (XDB) Price Tops $0.28

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $266.66 million and $2.50 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular exchanges.

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 949,770,768 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

