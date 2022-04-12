DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Up to $51.33

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.33, but opened at $53.50. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $53.12, with a volume of 1,972 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -233.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 30.39 and a quick ratio of 30.39.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

