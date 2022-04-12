Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,538,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,882,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,206,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,791,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,487,000 after purchasing an additional 659,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,376,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 515,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $37.33.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

