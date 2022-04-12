Dohj LLC Buys Shares of 148,783 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Dohj LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 148,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,110,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 7.7% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dohj LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,739,000 after purchasing an additional 720,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,028 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,392,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,650,000 after acquiring an additional 95,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,421,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,734,000 after acquiring an additional 616,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.15. 12,211,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,015,880. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.52 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.