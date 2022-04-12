Dohj LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dohj LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.61. 8,498,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,009,479. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.